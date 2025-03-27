Looking for an affordable hotel in Rome can be a challenge in any other year beyond this year’s Jubilee year. However, the experts at Conde Nast Traveler magazine have some great budget options that don’t lost the real experience of the Eternal City.

Here are three interesting options that made their list:

The Sentho Roma “sits in a restored palazzo in the heart of Rome’s Monti neighborhood, next to the Basilica of Santa Prudenziana, Rome’s oldest Christian church. The two share a courtyard, bringing a tranquil, almost meditative feel to your stay. The rooftop courtyard is the real draw here, a peaceful spot encircled by olive trees and old Roman palazzi,” wrote the editors.

“Housed in a restored five-story villa, The Fifteen Keys is the epitome of urban chic: It's modern and tastefully decorated, with polished parquet and creamy walls throughout. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’ve stumbled upon a really stylish secret spot that only the locals would know about,” the article said.

“Only 10 minutes from Rome's Termini Rail Station, Generator attracts a good mixture of those on a budget and those arriving into the city at unreasonable hours. We’re talking students and hippies, backpackers and businessmen—crashing out before an early train the next day. Relaxed, fun, and friendly is the vibe.”

You can check out all of the options recommended by Conde Nast Traveler here.

