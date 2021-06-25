Italy Travel News

Why subscribe?

With all the rules and regulations regarding travel during the Covid pandemic, I realized there was a need for travelers and travel agents to stay up to date on news that may effect their travel plans in Italy.

Air transportation and railway strikes, major road works, new Covid rules and regulations are just some of the themes I address.

As news stories cross my desktop, I summarize them in English and pass them on to you through the newsletter. With a subscription you get updates first, before they are syndicated on other websites.

Think of me as your local assistant, keeping you apprised of what’s happening in Italy.

What do you get with a subscription?

You get the stories first. I publish stories with private access for “subscribers only” and the story goes straight to your inbox. 6 hours later they are open to “all” and republished through syndication on other websites.

You have my ear and assistance. Ask me anything and I will do eveything in my power to find the answer. Is a special client going to a small town on certain day and you need to know if they will get held up because of a local festival or market? I will find out for you.

If you would like information about re-publishing my content on your website please, contact me.

This newsletter is managed on the Substack.com platform.