Italy Travel News

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Venice Tourist Access Fees Top €4.5 Million in First Three Months
Just over one week left as tourist access fee ends on Sunday, July 26
Jul 14
•
Anthony Timmons
Sicily Provides Italy Tourists a Wide Variety of Experiences and Adventures
The island is much more than Catania, Taormina and Palermo
Jul 9
•
Anthony Timmons
Venice Tourists Snapping Up Generational Homes on the Island of Burano
Several family properties go up for sale on the island after years of neglect
Jul 7
•
Anthony Timmons
April 2026
Venice Transport Company Upgrading Lagoon Water Bus Fleet For Tourists
ACTV Spending €55 Million To Deploy 19 New Upgraded Hybrid Boats
Apr 2
•
Anthony Timmons
March 2026
Visiting Juliet's House In Verona Will Now Require A Reservation And Entry Fee
New Timed Reservations and Tourist Fees Go Into Effect on April 1
Mar 31
•
Anthony Timmons
January 2026
New Italy Luxury Hotel Set To Debut In Former Bank Of Italy Headquarters In Rome
The new deluxe hotel will offer accommodations on seven floors
Jan 20
•
Anthony Timmons
1
This Italian City Was Named The Most Underrated Beach Destination For 2026
It's not too far from the capital city of Rome
Jan 13
•
Anthony Timmons
3
Milan Malpensa Upgrades Airport For More Long-Haul Flight Connections With North America
Accelerates investments to upgrade airport to handle more transoceanic flights
Jan 8
•
Anthony Timmons
2
Italy Tourists Need To Be Prepared For This National Holiday Taking Place Today
It may seem more like Halloween as a witch is part of the celebration
Jan 6
•
Anthony Timmons
4
December 2025
Puglia High-Speed Rail Service Sets Goal To Connect Rome In Three Hours, Naples In Two
Construction now underway with no completion date set
Dec 30, 2025
•
Anthony Timmons
1
Venice Tourists Delight At Santa Claus Arriving For Christmas On The Historic Grand Canal
Babbo Natale Skips The Sleigh And Arrives Via Boat In La Serenissima
Dec 23, 2025
•
Anthony Timmons
Venice Landmark Reborn As Scaffolding Removed After Seven Year Renovation Project
It is further enhanced by the new lighting of the Nativity scene above the Porta dei Fiori
Dec 18, 2025
•
Anthony Timmons
1
© 2026 Anthony Timmons
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