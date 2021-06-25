Italy Travel News
ArchiveAbout
A CDC white card or medical certificate will do
Celia Abernethy
Jun 26CommentShare
Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino Rome, June 25, 2021 – From Monday June 28, 2021 wearing a mask or protective covering will no longer be obligatory in o…
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25CommentShare
Rome, June, 25, 2021 – The Demoskopika research company has recently announced that foreign tourist numbers in Italy will rise by 15.3% this summer, wh…
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25CommentShare
Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz Rome, June 25, 2021 – A 24 hour general strike has been called by Unions representing Italy’s air-transport workers on July …
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25CommentShare
Welcome to Italy Travel News by me, Celia Abernethy. Italy Travel News is an off-spin of my blog MilanoStyle.com - the blog about Italy, Travel & Style…
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25CommentShare
© 2021 Celia Abernethy. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack