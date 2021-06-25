Italy Travel News
Covid-tested Flights no longer necessary for US Citizens to enter Italy
A CDC white card or medical certificate will do
Celia Abernethy
Jun 26
Italy: Masks off from June 28th
Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino Rome, June 25, 2021 – From Monday June 28, 2021 wearing a mask or protective covering will no longer be obligatory in o…
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25
12.3 million tourists are expected to arrive between June and September to Italy
Rome, June, 25, 2021 – The Demoskopika research company has recently announced that foreign tourist numbers in Italy will rise by 15.3% this summer, wh…
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25
Italy: 24 Hour Air Transportation Strike July 6th
Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz Rome, June 25, 2021 – A 24 hour general strike has been called by Unions representing Italy’s air-transport workers on July …
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25
Italy Travel News - the newsletter for travelers and travel agents planning trips to Italy
Welcome to Italy Travel News by me, Celia Abernethy. Italy Travel News is an off-spin of my blog MilanoStyle.com - the blog about Italy, Travel & Style…
Celia Abernethy
Jun 25
